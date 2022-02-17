REBusinessOnline

FirstService Residential Signs 48,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Property management firm FirstService Residential has signed a 48,000-square-foot office lease to occupy the ninth and 10th floors at 575 Fifth Avenue, a 500,000-square-foot building in Manhattan. The property offers amenities such as three conferencing facilities, a salon, fitness center and a bike storage area. Mark Friedman of Colliers represented the tenant, which is relocating from 622 Third Avenue, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Beacon Capital Partners, was self-represented.

