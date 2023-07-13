Fisher Brothers Breaks Ground on $117.5M Multifamily Project in Miami’s Wynwood Neighborhood

MIAMI — Fisher Brothers has broken ground on Wynhouse Miami, a 308-unit multifamily community located at 2200 NW First Ave. in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

JP Morgan Chase and affiliates of Canyon Partners provided $117.5 million for the development, which Suffolk Construction is building. The eight-story community is scheduled for completion in early 2025.

Wynhouse Miami will offer units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations, alongside a selection of penthouse units. Shared amenities will include a fitness center, second-floor lawn area, co-working and entertainment lounges, an expo kitchen, and a rooftop swimming pool and outdoor entertainment space with views of the downtown Miami skyline.

Shared amenities at Wynhouse Miami will include a second-floor lawn area.

The property will also feature 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and public artwork on the exterior of the community, with passageways to encourage pedestrians to engage with the building and community spaces.

The development team for the project includes Rockwell Group, Nichols Architects and ID & Design International.

“The project pays homage to the industrial, craft-oriented nature of the historic neighborhood,” says Andrew James, principal of Nichols Architects. “At the same time, the contemporary identity of Wynwood is being reinforced by the paseos, which will enhance the pedestrian realm, and the application of art throughout the development, which integrates a special emphasis on how the art will be perceived from the street and surrounding area.”

New York City-based Fisher Brothers owns and operates commercial, residential and experiential retail assets in New York, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Florida. The firm’s “House” brand of multifamily communities includes previous developments in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City and Washington, D.C.

—Katie Sloan