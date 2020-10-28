Fisher Brothers Completes $20M Renovation of 299 Park Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Fisher Bros. has completed the $20 million renovation of 299 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The company partnered with Rockwell Group for the design of the project, which included upgrades to the lobby, elevators and exterior façade, as well as the addition of a digital art display. Fisher Bros. owns the 1.2 million-square-foot building and houses its office headquarters within the property.