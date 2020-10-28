REBusinessOnline

Fisher Brothers Completes $20M Renovation of 299 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Fisher Bros. has completed the $20 million renovation of 299 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The company partnered with Rockwell Group for the design of the project, which included upgrades to the lobby, elevators and exterior façade, as well as the addition of a digital art display. Fisher Bros. owns the 1.2 million-square-foot building and houses its office headquarters within the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  