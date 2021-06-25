Fisher Development Begins Leasing 452-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

The Vantage Collection in Jersey City consists of 900 luxury apartments across two buildings.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Fisher Development Associates has begun leasing the second rental tower in The Vantage Collection, a 45-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City that houses 452 luxury units. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-home washers and dryers. Communal indoor amenities include a sky lounge, fitness center with a yoga studio, children’s playroom, business center, coworking lounge, game room, lobby a coffee bar and package locker systems. Outdoor amenities include two pools, a basketball court, lawn, fire pits, 12-station BBQ area, outdoor children’s play area, outdoor fitness area and a bar with a lounge and tiered seating.

S9 Architecture designed The Vantage Collection, which consists of 900 apartments across two towers. The Bozzuto Group has been tapped as the leasing and management agent for the property. Rents were initially priced at more than $2,000 per month for a studio unit, but special grand opening incentives are available for a limited time.