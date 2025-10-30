MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Fisher Development Associates and the Olnick Organization have completed the renovation of HQ Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown.The complex comprises 650,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, a 256-room Hyatt-branded hotel, a 40,000-square-foot gym and a 10-screen AMC movie theater, all situated atop a 3,000-space parking garage. The renovation included a revitalized main concourse linking the office towers and the Hyatt hotel that features lounge areas, dining spaces and adaptable workspaces. The project team, which included international design firm Gensler, also upgraded the tenant amenity lounge and redesigned the 50,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.
Fisher Development, Olnick Complete Renovation of 1 MSF Mixed-Use Building in Morristown, New Jersey
