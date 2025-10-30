Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HQ-Plaza-Morristown-New-Jersey
According to the project team, the physical transformation of HQ Plaza in Morristown, New Jersey, coincides with a period of strong leasing momentum. Over the past three years, more than 225,000 square feet of new leases have been signed at the complex, including 23 new tenants that have moved in or are scheduled to move in by 2026.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew JerseyNortheast

Fisher Development, Olnick Complete Renovation of 1 MSF Mixed-Use Building in Morristown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Fisher Development Associates and the Olnick Organization have completed the renovation of HQ Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown.The complex comprises 650,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, a 256-room Hyatt-branded hotel, a 40,000-square-foot gym and a 10-screen AMC movie theater, all situated atop a 3,000-space parking garage. The renovation included a revitalized main concourse linking the office towers and the Hyatt hotel that features lounge areas, dining spaces and adaptable workspaces. The project team, which included international design firm Gensler, also upgraded the tenant amenity lounge and redesigned the 50,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.

You may also like

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF...

TakeOff Adventure Park to Open 60,000 SF Entertainment...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $45M Bridge Loan for...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 76,701 SF Medical Office...

Three Tenants Sign Leases at Wayside Shopping Center...

Woda Cooper Opens 40-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Realty Capital Receives Approval for Expansion of Mixed-Use...

Skanska Tops Out $35M Project at University of...