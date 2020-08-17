REBusinessOnline

Fisher59 Opens 205,000 SF Corporate Headquarters, Distribution Center in Denton

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Office, Texas

Beverage distributor Fisher59's new facility in Denton totals 205,000 square feet. (Image courtesy of HDA Architects)

DENTON, TEXAS — Fisher59, a distributor of alcoholic beverages, has opened a 205,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and distribution center in the North Texas city of Denton. The building features a two-story, 21,500-square-foot office space with concrete floors, an exposed structure and digital-printed, beer-themed accent walls. St. Louis-based HDA Architects designed the project, construction of which began in late 2018.

