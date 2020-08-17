Fisher59 Opens 205,000 SF Corporate Headquarters, Distribution Center in Denton
DENTON, TEXAS — Fisher59, a distributor of alcoholic beverages, has opened a 205,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and distribution center in the North Texas city of Denton. The building features a two-story, 21,500-square-foot office space with concrete floors, an exposed structure and digital-printed, beer-themed accent walls. St. Louis-based HDA Architects designed the project, construction of which began in late 2018.
