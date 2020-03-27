Fit Development Sells Retail Strip Center in Rancho Cucamonga for $13.7M

DXL Men’s Apparel, Pacific Dental and Shakey’s Pizza are tenants at Shops to Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Fit Development has completed the sale of Shops at Victoria Gardens, a retail strip center adjacent to the Victoria Gardens lifestyle center in Rancho Cucamonga. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $13.7 million.

Constructed in 2007, the 31,405-square-foot property is leased to a diverse mix of service-oriented, daily needs and soft-goods tenants, including DXL Men’s Apparel, Pacific Dental and Shakey’s Pizza. The asset is situated on 2.6 acres at 12455 Victoria Gardens Lane.

Daniel Tyner and Gleb Lvovich of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.