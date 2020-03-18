Fitch Relocates from Brewery District to Arena District in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Global design consultancy Fitch has relocated from the Brewery District to the Arena District within Columbus. The company now occupies 7,637 square feet at 191 W. Nationwide Blvd. The agency says it hopes to attract new talent, create a better workspace for employees and have increased exposure and visibility with clients. Kirk Smith of CBRE represented Fitch in securing its new studio, which features two floors, standing desks and an open area for collaboration.