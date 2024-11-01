Fitness Club Equinox Signs 40,000 SF Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Fitness club Equinox has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease at 919 West Fulton in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Fulton Street Cos. is currently under development on the 375,000-square-foot, 11-story office building. Amenities will include a conference center, tenant lounge and ground-floor retail space. Harrison Street signed a 100,000-square-foot lease to anchor the property in October 2023. Completion is slated for March 2025. Equinox currently operates 109 clubs worldwide. Equinox Fulton Market will be the group’s fifth location in downtown Chicago.