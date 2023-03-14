REBusinessOnline

Fitness Concept Signs 38,400 SF Lease at Grove Central Mixed-Use Development in Miami

In addition to the newly announced Club Studio, other retailers at Grove Central in Miami will include Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Total Wine and Five Below.

MIAMI — Club Studio, a fitness retail concept and part of Fitness International LLC, has signed a 38,400-square-foot lease at Grove Central, a mixed-use development underway in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. A joint venture between Miami-based developers Terra and Grass River Property is developing Grove Central, which is expected to open in 2024.

The project will feature a 23-story residential tower with 402 multifamily, workforce and co-living units, a new 1,250-space public parking garage and a total of approximately 170,000 square feet of neighborhood-oriented retail space.

Other retailers committed at the project include Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Total Wine and Five Below. Grove Central is situated adjacent to the Coconut Grove Metrorail station, The Underline linear park and U.S. Highway 1.





