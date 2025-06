HOUSTON — BeFitNow Canada Inc., a wholesaler of exercise machines, has signed a 17,646-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. The space is located within Vantage Parkway Business Park, which according to LoopNet Inc. consists of 10 buildings on a 15-acre site. Jason Gibbons, Chase Tucker and Tyler Holt of local brokerage firm Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.