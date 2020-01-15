Fitness Factory Signs 18,000 SF Retail Lease at 475 Clermont in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Fitness Factory Health Club has signed an 18,000-square-foot lease s at 475 Clermont, a 363-unit multifamily building in Brooklyn. The lease term is 10 years. The facility will feature weight and circuit training equipment and a spa, as well as specialty class and personal training services. Beyond the Fitness Factory lease, the building has 17,000 square feet of retail space available for lease. Jason Pennington, Andrew Clemens, Benjamin Weiner and Jessica Hedrington of RIPCO Real Estate represented the landlord, RXR Realty, in the lease negotiations.