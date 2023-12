NEW YORK CITY — Fitness International has signed a 36,500-square-foot lease at 59 Maiden Lane in Manhattan. Fitness International will open a Club Studio facility, which offers boutique fitness classes and amenities, at the property. David Abrams, Eliot Goldschmidt, Jeff Jacobson and Brandon Miller of masonre represented the landlord, AmTrust RE, in the lease negotiations. Chase Welles of The Shopping Center Group and John Kalamaras of RealSource Group represented the tenant.