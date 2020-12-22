Fitness Startup BOLD to Open in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Each 320-square-foot pod features its own HVAC system and is disinfected between uses.

CHICAGO — Real estate development firm Sterling Bay has licensed space to local fitness startup BOLD, which will open modular fitness pods at 1000 W. Carroll Ave. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. BOLD will enable Chicago residents to reserve private pods outfitted with fitness equipment that are cleaned to commercial-grade standards between each use. Pods can be reserved in 60-minute increments. Each one features kettlebell sets, medicine balls, bikes, rowing machines and high-definition screens for streaming guided workouts. The 320-square-foot pods are made from shipping containers.

“In looking at how the pandemic so quickly impacted the ability of traditional fitness studios to operate at full capacity, it became clear that BOLD’s model for small, private training facilities could help to fill a need for Chicago gym-goers,” says Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay.

Former Wall Street hedge fund investor and investment banker Jake Goldstein founded BOLD on the heels of COVID-19 as a way of offering a safe gym option that bridges the gap between physical gym space and digital fitness. BOLD uses filtration units from AEX Technology Solutions to disinfect its pods. Each pod features its own isolated HVAC air filtration system to prevent recycled air. Users are required to complete risk exposure questionnaires and pass body temperature scans. Goldstein launched BOLD in collaboration with Chicago-based Motivate Venture Capital.

BOLD expects to open three training pods in Chicago Jan. 18. Pre-booking is available now.