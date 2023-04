PAW PAW, MICH. — Fitness concept FitStop24 has signed a 3,422-square-foot retail lease in Paw Paw, a city in Southwest Michigan. Bloom City Club Cannabis leases the other half of the building, which is located on Red Arrow Highway. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease. FitStop24 now operates 15 locations in Michigan and Indiana.