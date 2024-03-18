Monday, March 18, 2024
Five Below, Maurices to Open at East Court Village in Pekin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PEKIN, ILL. — Five Below and Maurices are joining the tenant lineup at East Court Village in Pekin, just south of Peoria in central Illinois. The retailers, which are expected to open in fall 2025, join existing tenants Tractor Supply Co., Petco, Hobby Lobby and Dunham’s Sports. A former Bergner’s store is being redeveloped to make way for Five Below and Maurices, and additional tenants will be announced. The redevelopment project totals 42,000 square feet. Cullinan Properties Ltd. owns and manages East Court Village.

