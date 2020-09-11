Five Below Opens 9,600 SF Store at Brookhollow Marketplace in Houston

HOUSTON — Five Below has opened a 9,600-square-foot store at Brookhollow Marketplace, a 200,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination that is a redevelopment of the former ExxonMobil campus in Houston. The store will be Five Below’s 1,000th in the country. Fidelis Realty Partners is leading the redevelopment project, which features other retailers such as Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Ulta Beauty, Burlington and T.J. Maxx