Five Below, Ross Dress for Less Join Tenant Roster at Northlake Shopping Center in Mandeville, Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, LA. — National retailers Five Below and Ross Dress for Less have joined Northlake Shopping Center, a 166,371-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 22 and U.S. Route 190 in Mandeville. Situated across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Northlake’s tenant roster also includes Fresh Market, Total Wine & More, Office Depot and PetSmart. The landlord, Epic Real Estate Partners, has recently completed exterior renovations to the shopping center. Jonathan Fawer and Austin Lavin of Corporate Realty represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.