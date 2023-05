MONROE, N.Y. — Five Below will open a 11,012-square-foot store at Harriman Commons, a 706,243-square-foot retail power center in Monroe, about 45 miles north of Manhattan. Jeff Howard of RIPCO Real Estate represented Five Below, which is backfilling a space formerly occupied by Ulta Beauty, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, RD Management, was self-represented. Following the execution of this lease and a 1,650-square-foot deal with Rightly Dental, Harriman Commons is 98 percent leased.