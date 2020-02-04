Five Guys Opens 3,000 SF Restaurant in Belton, Missouri

BELTON, MO. — Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened a 3,000-square-foot location within Cedar Tree Shopping Center in Belton, about 20 miles south of Kansas City. Located at the northwest corner of I-49 and Highway 58, Cedar Tree underwent a $13 million renovation in 2017. The Five Guys location in Belton is the brand’s 11th restaurant in metro Kansas City.