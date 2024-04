CENTER VALLEY, PA. — Five Guys Burgers & Fries will open a 2,407-square-foot restaurant at Promenade Saucon Valley in Center Valley, an unincorporated area located about 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The center was formerly known as The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Scheduled to open this fall, the restaurant will be situated between the stores of European Wax Center and uBreakiFix. Five Guys’ portfolio currently includes more than 1,700 restaurants globally.