REBusinessOnline

Five Iron Golf to Occupy 11,000 SF at Chicago’s Block 37

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a lease to occupy 11,000 square feet at the shopping, dining and entertainment destination known as Block 37 in Chicago’s Loop. The new location, the company’s second in Chicago, will offer golf simulators, high-speed cameras, a putting green and entertainment offerings such as a full bar, kitchen, widescreen TVs and games. Technology helps capture data, analyze each golf swing and provide real-time feedback for guests. Five Iron Golf operates nine locations across the country.

