Five Iron Golf to Open 15,856 SF Entertainment Venue in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Five Iron Golf will open a 15,856-square-foot entertainment venue in Brooklyn. The space spans the ground floor and lower level of 25 Kent, a 500,000-square-foot office building, and will include 13 simulators, a 7,000-square-foot gym and a bar and kitchen. Anthony Dattoma of CBRE represented Five Iron Golf, which plans to open in the second quarter of 2026, in the lease negotiations. Ben Birnbaum, Neal Ohm, Andrew Taub and Caleb Petersen of Newmark represented the landlord, Global Holdings.

