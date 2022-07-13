REBusinessOnline

Five Iron Golf to Open First Michigan Location in Shelby Township

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Pictured is one of Five Iron Golf’s simulators.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is scheduled to open in August in Shelby Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. The 6,000-square-foot location at 70773 Corporate Drive will offer six TrackMan golf simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green, full-service bar, widescreen TVs and shuffleboard. Five Iron Golf also plans to open a Detroit location later this year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  