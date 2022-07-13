Five Iron Golf to Open First Michigan Location in Shelby Township

Pictured is one of Five Iron Golf’s simulators.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is scheduled to open in August in Shelby Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. The 6,000-square-foot location at 70773 Corporate Drive will offer six TrackMan golf simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green, full-service bar, widescreen TVs and shuffleboard. Five Iron Golf also plans to open a Detroit location later this year.