Five Iron Golf to Open in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Five Iron Golf, an urban indoor golf experience, has signed a lease to open a new location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Located at 1000 W. North Ave., the 13,150-square-foot space will serve as Five Iron Golf’s third location in Chicago. Sharon Kahan and Amy Sider of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The duo also represented Five Iron Golf in its other two leases in The Loop and River North.