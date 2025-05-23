Five New Restaurant Tenants Join Shops at Hollywood Park in Metro Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Five new tenants have signed leases to join the Shops at Hollywood Park, the 390,000-square-foot retail district located within the larger Hollywood Park mixed-use development in Inglewood. The new round of leases — which total 13,000 square feet — includes food-and-beverage concepts Raising Cane’s, The Melt, Panini Kabob Grill, Lan Noodle and Rhythm Bar and Lounge.

Hollywood Park is owned, developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams owner Stanley Kroenke.

Hollywood Park spans 300 acres across 890,000 square feet. In addition to retail, the development features hospitality, residential, office and entertainment space, as well as public parks. Construction of Hollywood Park Studios, a film studio and Olympic broadcast facility, is scheduled to begin at the property this summer. Additional retail tenants include Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm and The Meeting Spot, with Phenix Salon Suites, Code Next Lab and Verizon Wireless opening soon.