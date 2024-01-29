Five New Retail Tenants to Open at Deer Park Town Center in Suburban Chicago

DEER PARK, ILL. — Five new tenants are opening at Deer Park Town Center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Deer Park. Victoria’s Secret has already opened its 4,965-square-foot store next to Pottery Barn. Clean Juice, which offers organic and fresh cold-pressed juices and smoothies as well as sandwiches and salads, is opening this spring. The Clean Juice location will span 1,371 square feet and will be owned and operated by local franchisee Joe Carmosino. Also debuting this spring is The Shade Store, a custom window treatment company that will occupy 1,550 square feet, and Aerie, a clothing retailer that will open a 4,500-square-foot store. This fall, Ancho & Agave will open a Mexican restaurant. The Deer Park Town Center location marks the brand’s fifth restaurant in Illinois and will total 8,750 square feet with a patio and center bar. Deer Park Town Center is an outdoor lifestyle shopping center managed by JLL that features more than 60 retail, restaurant and service brands.