Five New Retailers Open at Easton Gateway in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Five new retailers, including two first-to-Ohio locations, have opened or are coming soon at Easton Gateway, a collection of retail and restaurants located next to Easton Town Center in Columbus. Now open include SuitShop, SITKA Gear and Sí Señor. SuitShop’s first Ohio location offers yours-to-keep suits and tuxedos starting under $200. SITKA Gear invented the technical hunting apparel category. The location is the first in Ohio. Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches is a locally owned sandwich shop. although historically a lunch spot, the Easton restaurant will also serve dinner.

Coming soon is Carhartt, which manufactures clothing known for exceptional durability and comfort. The store will be the first in Columbus. Bareburger will also open soon and is known for crafting burgers with organic and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Easton Gateway is an extension and expansion of Easton Town Center and acts as the northeast anchor, or gateway, into the broader Easton development. Easton Gateway, developed in 2014, totals 650,000 square feet.