Five New Retailers Sign Leases at North Riverside Park Mall in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH RIVERSIDE, ILL. — Five new retailers have signed leases to open at North Riverside Park Mall in the Chicago suburb of North Riverside. The Feil Organization owns the 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center. The leases, which include Canada Weather Gear, Lovisa Jewelry & Accessories, Boneyard Chicago, FLX Move Pilates and Hello Sweetie, bring the property to 96 percent occupancy. Most of the tenants are now open. Feil acquired the mall in 2004 and completed an $8 million capital improvement plan in November 2024.

