Five New Retailers to Join Tenant Lineup at CocoWalk Shopping Center in Miami

CocoWalk will feature 150,000 square feet of retail space and include local, national and international restaurants and retailers. CocoWalk is is slated to begin opening in phases this fall.

MIAMI — Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property have signed five new retailers to join the tenant lineup at CocoWalk, a mixed-use shopping center in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami.

CocoWalk’s newest retailers include GlossLab, a membership-based nail studio based in New York that is set to open in summer 2022; Antidote Wellness Labs, a boutique fitness studio; Gas Bijoux, a jewelry brand based in Saint-Tropez; Skin Lab by Barba Skin Clinic; and 3D Brow Studio, which is a salon concept specializing in curating eyebrows.

Antidote Wellness Labs will occupy about 2,577 square feet on the second floor of CocoWalk, the Barba Skin Clinic will span 2,181 square feet and 3D Brow Studio will occupy 1,062 square feet. Gas Bijoux will be located on the first floor with 562 square feet facing the open-air plaza, and GlossLab will take up a 1,349-square-foot space.

In addition, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse is slated to open at CocoWalk later this summer, and Sushi Garage is expected to open this fall.

CocoWalk will feature 150,000 square feet of retail space and include local, national and international restaurants and retailers such as Planta, Mister 01 Extraordinary, Salt & Straw, Sweetgreen, Narbona Natural Foods & Farm Market, Bluemercury, Edward Beiner, Edite Mode, The Spot Barbershop and The School of Rock.

The property also includes boutique offices leased to tenants such as Spaces, Boyne Capital, American Land Ventures, Baymont Management and Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial. CocoWalk is currently under redevelopment and is slated to begin opening in phases this fall.

