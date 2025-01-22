Five New Tenants Join Atlantic Station Roster in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Five new retailers and restaurants have joined the tenant roster at Atlantic Station, a 138-acre mixed-use development in Midtown Atlanta.

Houston-based Hines, which has owned the retail portion of the property since 2015, recently signed donut and desserts eatery Yonutz; cookie concept Munster Cravings; candle-making experiential retailer Candleporium Fragrance House; and car wash and detailing shop Dirty Horse Paint Protection and Auto Detailing to the lineup. Additionally, Lucky Strike Entertainment has backfilled and rebranded Atlantic Station’s Bowlero bowling alley.

Opened in 2005, Atlantic Station features 523,511 square feet of retail, entertainment and restaurant space; 2 million square feet of Class A office space, including offices for Microsoft; two full-service hotels; multiple apartments, lofts and luxury condo residences; and freestanding IKEA, Target and Dillard’s stores.