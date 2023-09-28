Thursday, September 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Lowes-Foods_Pittsboro-N.C
A 44,000-square-foot Lowes Foods anchors Northwood Landing in Pittsboro, N.C.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Five New Tenants Join Northwood Landing in Pittsburg, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Five new tenants have joined the lineup at Northwood Landing, a 62,000-square-foot retail center recently developed in Pittsboro, roughly 35 miles east of Raleigh.

Dunkin’ Donuts will occupy a 2,100-square-foot building, and FirstHealth of the Carolinas will open a 4,849-square-foot clinic at the property. Vet Pets and Zaxby’s will join the center as well, leasing 2,750 and 3,162 square feet, respectively. Hubie’s Express Car Wash will also open at the property in the fourth quarter of this year.

A 44,000-square-foot Lowes Foods anchors the center, which comprises multiple buildings and 10 outparcels situated across from MOSAIC, a $180 million entertainment and lifestyle development. Lee & Associates has been designated as the property manager for Northwood Landing.

You may also like

Goulston & Storrs Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease...

Philadelphia Retail Market Establishes Its Resilience

Investments from Life Insurance Companies May Throw a...

Barnes & Noble to Open 21,000 SF Store...

JLL Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for Alligood Industrial...

Simmons Bank Signs 26,982 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Capstone Brokers $13.5M Sale of Cottage Gardens Apartment...

Trilogy, Pinnacle Start Construction of Build-to-Rent Townhome Community...

Focus to Break Ground on 50,000 SF Tesla...