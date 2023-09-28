Five New Tenants Join Northwood Landing in Pittsburg, North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Five new tenants have joined the lineup at Northwood Landing, a 62,000-square-foot retail center recently developed in Pittsboro, roughly 35 miles east of Raleigh.

Dunkin’ Donuts will occupy a 2,100-square-foot building, and FirstHealth of the Carolinas will open a 4,849-square-foot clinic at the property. Vet Pets and Zaxby’s will join the center as well, leasing 2,750 and 3,162 square feet, respectively. Hubie’s Express Car Wash will also open at the property in the fourth quarter of this year.

A 44,000-square-foot Lowes Foods anchors the center, which comprises multiple buildings and 10 outparcels situated across from MOSAIC, a $180 million entertainment and lifestyle development. Lee & Associates has been designated as the property manager for Northwood Landing.