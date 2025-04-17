Five New Tenants Join The District at Tustin Legacy Retail Center in California

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Five new tenants have signed leases to join The District at Tustin Legacy, a 1 million-square-foot retail center located in the Orange County city of Tustin. Jini Mini, Café 86 and The District Eatery have already opened at the property. Activate Games is scheduled to open in July, while French bakery Le Macaron is expected to open later this year.

Additional tenants at the center include Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Lowe’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ben & Jerry’s, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar and Pinot’s Palette. The District at Tustin Legacy is owned by a partnership between Kimco Realty Corp. and Vestar Development Co.