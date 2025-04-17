Thursday, April 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Jini-Mini-Tustin-CA
Jini Mini, a curated gift shop featuring international plushies, tea and Korean beauty, is among several retailers that have recently opened or were announced at The District at Tustin Legacy, a 1 million-square-foot retail center located in Tustin, Calif.
CaliforniaLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailWestern

Five New Tenants Join The District at Tustin Legacy Retail Center in California

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Five new tenants have signed leases to join The District at Tustin Legacy, a 1 million-square-foot retail center located in the Orange County city of Tustin. Jini Mini, Café 86 and The District Eatery have already opened at the property. Activate Games is scheduled to open in July, while French bakery Le Macaron is expected to open later this year.

Additional tenants at the center include Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Lowe’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ben & Jerry’s, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar and Pinot’s Palette. The District at Tustin Legacy is owned by a partnership between Kimco Realty Corp. and Vestar Development Co.

You may also like

Christiansen Ventures Acquires Broadstone Uptown PHX Multifamily Property...

Goldstein Group Negotiates $37M Sale of Northern New...

CBRE Negotiates $13.1M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in...

Northmarq Brokers $12.7M Sale of The Charmer Mixed-Use...

Intermountain Lock & Security Supply Buys 28,420 SF...

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Signs 22,800 SF...

FNRP Acquires Schnucks-Anchored Shopping Center in Florissant, Missouri

Kaplan Career Academy Signs 38,500 SF Lease in...

Three New Retailers to Join Tuscan Village in...