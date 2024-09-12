Five New Tenants Open at Eden Prairie Center Shopping Mall in Suburban Minneapolis

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Five new tenants have opened or are coming soon to Eden Prairie Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. Wonders Ice Cream, Reborn Salon and Virtual Realms Adventures are now open. Costumes & Toys and Cielito Lindo are slated to open this fall.

Wonders Ice Cream is a family-owned and operated rolled ice cream shop in Minnesota by Julio and Michael Soriano. The 293-square-foot ice cream shop is located on the lower level in Center Court.

Reborn Salon offers a full range of professional services, including haircuts, color, treatments, special occasion styling and makeup application. The 1,190-square-foot salon, located on the upper level near Target, is owned and operated by stylist Bella Roberts.

Virtual Realms Adventures offers an entertainment experience for guests to enjoy a variety of games through virtual reality goggles. The tenant is located on the lower level near Kohl’s.

Costumes & Toys offers children’s superhero costumes, accessories and 3D posters along with kids’ toys and pet accessories. The 1,020-square-foot store will be located on the lower level near Kohl’s.

Cielito Lindo, founded in 2016, offers authentic Mexican cuisine. The restaurant’s Eden Prairie location marks its fourth in Minnesota and will be situated on the upper-level food court.

Eden Prairie Center is a 1.4 million-square-foot, two-level retail property managed by JLL with over 100 shops and restaurants.