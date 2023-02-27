Five New Tenants Sign Leases at 171,000 SF Merritt Business Park in Quantico, Virginia

QUANTICO, VA. — Five new tenants will join Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center, a light industrial campus located along I-95 in Quantico. Three of the businesses — Full Distance Brewing, The Nova Systems and Two Marines Moving — are veteran-owned companies. Full Distance Brewing and Nova Systems will occupy 8,000 and 7,000 square feet, respectively. Merritt Properties has also signed leases with Top Notch Moving Services and The Continuum Group. Top Notch will take over 15,000 square feet, and Continuum will lease 7,200 square feet at the property, which is comprised of two single-story flex buildings. Both buildings feature 18-foot clear heights, access to a fiber-optic network, loading docks and drive-in capabilities for warehouse users.