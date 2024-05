CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Five new tenants have signed leases totaling approximately 30,000 square feet at Cherry Hill Mall, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping center in Southern New Jersey. Alo Yoga, Kendra Scott and Signature Workspace are scheduled to open at the property this year. Dry Goods and Rowan have also signed leases at the center, with the latter scheduled to open next spring. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns and manages the property.