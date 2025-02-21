Friday, February 21, 2025
Five New Tenants to Open at Mixed-Use Development in Bonita Springs, Florida

by John Nelson

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Five new tenants are joining the tenant roster at Midtown at Bonita, a 68-acre mixed-use development in Bonita Springs, about 15 miles north of Naples. The project’s developer, The Zuckerman Group, recently signed LowBrow Pizza & Beer, Pacific Dental Services, Mathnasium, Gelato&Co. and Beau’s BBQ to the lineup.

Set to open in 2026, the mixed-use development will offer 315,000 square feet of dining, shopping, lifestyle, entertainment, wellness and service options for residents in the Southwest Florida region. The development will also feature 400 residential units and a 165-room hotel.

The new additions join a tenant roster of national, regional and local retailers already committed to Midtown at Bonita, including Panera Bread, Good Vets, Club Pilates and Jeff’s Bagel Run, among others.

