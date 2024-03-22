Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus in Hoffman Estates.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Five Tenants Ink Leases for ‘Ready-to-Wear’ Office Suites at Bell Works Chicagoland

by Kristin Harlow

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Five tenants have inked leases totaling more than 13,800 square feet for “Ready-to-Wear” office suites at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. PartsSource, a provider of healthcare products and solutions, leased 4,300 square feet. Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, a real estate firm, signed a lease for 2,300 square feet. Route One Group, a consulting company specializing in the trucking industry, leased 1,200 square feet. Veregy, an energy-efficiency solutions, solar and smart building technology company, inked a lease for 1,600 square feet. Essentra Components, a manufacturer of plastic components, renewed its 4,400-square-foot lease.  

Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus. The Ready-to-Wear spaces total 23,628 square feet and are immediately ready for occupancy with flexible, short-term leasing options. Tenants have access to the larger office offerings such as conference rooms and the onsite coworking facility, CoLab. Colliers represented ownership in the leases. Inspired by Somerset Development is the owner and developer of Bell Works Chicagoland.

You may also like

Mid-America Real Estate Brokers Sale of 115,754 SF...

Merrill Gardens Acquires 103-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Fastenal Co. Signs 10,020 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cost Cutters to Open 1,670 SF Location at...

Newmark Arranges 494,398 SF in Leases at Central...

Branch, Crosland Southeast Add Retailers to One Nexton...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 89,820 SF Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,500 SF Office Lease...

Hackensack Meridian Health Opens 5,550 SF Primary Care...