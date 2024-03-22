Five Tenants Ink Leases for ‘Ready-to-Wear’ Office Suites at Bell Works Chicagoland

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Five tenants have inked leases totaling more than 13,800 square feet for “Ready-to-Wear” office suites at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. PartsSource, a provider of healthcare products and solutions, leased 4,300 square feet. Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, a real estate firm, signed a lease for 2,300 square feet. Route One Group, a consulting company specializing in the trucking industry, leased 1,200 square feet. Veregy, an energy-efficiency solutions, solar and smart building technology company, inked a lease for 1,600 square feet. Essentra Components, a manufacturer of plastic components, renewed its 4,400-square-foot lease.

Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus. The Ready-to-Wear spaces total 23,628 square feet and are immediately ready for occupancy with flexible, short-term leasing options. Tenants have access to the larger office offerings such as conference rooms and the onsite coworking facility, CoLab. Colliers represented ownership in the leases. Inspired by Somerset Development is the owner and developer of Bell Works Chicagoland.