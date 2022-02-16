REBusinessOnline

Five Restaurants, Retailers to Open at Crabapple Market Mixed-Use Development in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Crabapple Market

Crabapple Market is a mixed-use development currently under construction in Milton, about 31 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

MILTON, GA. — Five retailers have released plans to join the tenant lineup at Crabapple Market, a mixed-use development currently under construction in Milton, about 31 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Courtney Brumbelow and Haley Hartman of Atlanta-based Ackerman Retail completed the leases on behalf of Crabapple Market.

Opening this year, the new retailers include DUA Vietnamese, a Vietnamese restaurant; Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls, a restaurant that offers a mix of tacos, bowls and donuts; Spiced Right Ribhouse, a barbecue restaurant; Buzzed Bull Creamery, an ice cream store; and Alumni Cookie Dough, a cookie dough restaurant.

Previously, Ackerman Retail completed leases with Evimero Marketplace, featuring artisan-made gifts and home goods; Kitchens By Design Firm, offering a range of kitchen and other installations; Loveday Place, specializing in locally crafted artwork; Dinna Eckstein Designs – The Store, a home-design retailer providing furnishings and accessories; and Prescott Design, a full-service interior design studio. Six Bridges Brewing, The Nest Café and Savi Provisions also signed leases at Crabapple Market. There is currently one restaurant space available for lease.

In addition to the lineup of restaurants and retailers, the mixed-use development is home to Class A office space, a stage for concerts and movies, and The Green, a gathering space that will be used for hosting a variety of community events.

