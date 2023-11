MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Five restaurants have signed new leases at The Shops at Broad, a retail center located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Portillo’s, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar and Chuy’s are all scheduled to open late next year at the property. Sam Kartalis of Younger Partners and John Weber of Weber & Co. arranged the leases on behalf of the landlord, Trez Capital, which acquired the property earlier this year.