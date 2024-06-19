Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Five Retailers, Restaurants Debut Venues at Post Oak Plaza in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Five retailers and restaurants have debuted their new venues at Post Oak Plaza in Houston. Luxury mattress retailer Saatva and appliance provider Bosch/Thermador/Gaggenau have respectively opened a 4,000-square-foot store and 14,777-square-foot showroom at the 503,000-square-foot center. In addition, restaurants Local Foods (3,016 square feet), Tacodeli (2,883 square feet) and Rakkan Ramen (1,856 square feet) are now open. Locally based developer Levcor owns Post Oak Plaza. These tenants were announced in April and November 2023.

