PHOENIX — Five new tenants are joining Christown Spectrum, a retail center in Phoenix. Naughty Tacos has opened a 1,540-square-foot restaurant at the property. KTK Chiropractic will lease 3,337 square feet at the center beginning this summer. Burlington is scheduled to open a location at the property in 2024. Hobby Lobby and Five Below will also open next year, occupying 60,000 and 10,000 square feet, respectively.