Fivesquares, Aimco Open Two Residential Buildings in North Bethesda, Maryland

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. — Fivesquares Development and Apartment Investment and Management Co. (Aimco) have opened two multifamily residential buildings in North Bethesda, roughly 13 miles outside downtown Washington, D.C. Dubbed Ravel and Royale, the properties are located at 10511 Strathmore Hall St., adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center, Rock Creek Park and a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) station.

Ravel and Royale mark the first residential buildings to be delivered at Strathmore Square, a master-planned transit-oriented development that will total 2.2 million square feet upon completion.

Ravel, named for French composer and pianist Maurice Ravel, comprises 49 units across nine stories, with two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include 24-hour concierge service.

Royale spans 10 stories and features 171 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the building include workspaces, a fitness center, yoga studio, pool, rooftop deck and a pet spa.

The two buildings are also connected by a central courtyard with lounge areas and a firepit. Residents will also have access to bike storage, commercial washers and dryers, high-speed elevators and an onsite property management team.