FiveStone Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF Alabama Office Headquarters for Morgan Stanley in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, ALA. — The FiveStone Group has broken ground on a new 30,000-square-foot office building in Homewood that will serve as the Alabama headquarters for global financial services firm Morgan Stanley. The site is located on a one-acre parcel at 740 Shades Creek Parkway, which is adjacent to Shades Valley Lutheran Church, in one of Birmingham’s top office submarkets.

Carter Burwell of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, and Michael Reilly of FiveStone Group and Philip Currie of JH Berry represented the landlord.

Additional partners for the development include KPS Group, Schoel Engineering, Renta Urban Land Design and D&A Cos. Hoar Construction is the general contractor for the Class A facility and expects to complete the core and shell of the building in second-quarter 2025.