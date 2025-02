MARANA, ARIZ. — FJM Merced Associates LP has acquired 26,400 square feet of industrial space at 6898-6910 N. Camino Martin in Marana, a suburb of Tucson. An entity doing business as Acorn Ventures LLC sold the asset for $2.5 million.

Alex Demeroutis and Andrew Keim of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer, while Max Fisher of BRD Realty represented the seller in the transaction.