Built in 2019, Crowne Plaza North Augusta features 180 hotel rooms, meeting spaces, the Salt + Marrow steakhouse and a rooftop bar called Jackson’s Bluff.
Flacks Group Purchases 180-Room Crowne Plaza North Augusta Hotel

by John Nelson

AUGUSTA, GA. — Miami-based Flacks Group has purchased Crowne Plaza North Augusta, a 180-unit hotel in Augusta. Built in 2019 near the Augusta GreenJackets’ Minor League Baseball ballpark, the hotel features meeting spaces, the Salt + Marrow steakhouse and a rooftop bar called Jackson’s Bluff.

Hodges Ward Elliott represented Flacks Group in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Post and Courier North Augusta reports that Ackerman Greenstone sold the property. Blue Lotus Ventures was a consultant in the transaction, and J.P. Morgan provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing.

