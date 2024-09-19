Flagship Acquires Former Verizon Office Building in Wilmington, Plans Conversion to Healthcare Campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Flagship Healthcare Properties has purchased a 153,526-square-foot office building located at 3601 Converse Road in Wilmington. The Charlotte-based company acquired the property through Flagship Healthcare Trust for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed.

The three-story office building was built as a single-tenant property and was formerly home to Verizon Wireless. Flagship is underway on the conversion of the office building into an outpatient healthcare campus dubbed Flagship Medical Plaza.

Novant Health has signed a lease to occupy two floors at the project beginning in 2025. The tenant’s planned services at the clinic will include specialized physicians, lab services, imaging and infusion therapy, according to Ernie Bovio, president of Novant’s coastal region. Novant operates the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center hospital, which is located two miles from Flagship Medical Plaza.