Flagship Healthcare Acquires 14,416 SF Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Albany, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a 14,416-square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in New Albany, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2003, the property at 6520 W. Campus Oval is fully leased to Central Ohio Surgical Institute, which is majority owned by nonprofit healthcare system OhioHealth. The ASC features five operating rooms and offers multiple surgical specialties, including ENT, plastics, orthopedics, gynecology, dentistry and gastroenterology. The property is situated within the 9,000-acre New Albany International Business Park. Flagship utilized its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust, for the acquisition. Flagship will provide property management and asset management services for the ASC. Fifth Third Bank provided acquisition financing. Nick Myeres of Zeustra represented the undisclosed sellers.

