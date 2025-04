GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Charlotte-based investment firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has purchased a 17,724-square-foot medical facility in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The building at 2201 Westgate Plaza was built in 2010 and houses clinical office space and a surgery center with eight exam rooms and two operating rooms. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.