Flagship Healthcare Trust Acquires 55,912 SF Medical Office Building in Hickory, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Tate Medical Commons IV was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Catawba Valley Medical Center and Catawba Women’s Center.

HICKORY, N.C. — Flagship Healthcare Trust Inc. has acquired Tate Medical Commons IV, a 55,912-square-foot medical office building in Hickory. The Charlotte-based REIT will also manage the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Catawba Valley Medical Center and Catawba Women’s Center. The asset is situated at 1501 Tate Blvd. SE, next to Tate Medical Commons. First Horizon Bank provided acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

